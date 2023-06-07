Negaunee Public Library starts youth summer reading program

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - With summer break comes the start of the Negaunee Public Library summer reading program.

This program is made for children from 3 years old to teenagers aged 17. Children will be able to track the time they spend reading. They’ll be given a free book, and a reading kit. The program for tweens and teens is similar to the children’s program, but they are able to set their own reading goals.

Jessica Holman, the Negaunee Public Library director said they received two grants to help them provide prizes and books for the program this year. One was from Dollar General and one from the Community Foundation of Marquette County.

“Summer Reading is something that we and pretty much every other public library around here does every year, in part to keep kids minds active during the summer,” said Holman.

Every child or teen that completes their reading log by Saturday, July 29 will receive a special prize. There will be a separate award for the child that reads the most pages.

If parents are interested in joining in on the fun, they can fill out a slip with their book of choice for the summer to be entered into a random drawing for a secret prize.

