Negaunee Public Library starts youth summer reading program

Children will be able to track the time they spend reading.
Children will be able to track the time they spend reading.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - With summer break comes the start of the Negaunee Public Library summer reading program.

This program is made for children from 3 years old to teenagers aged 17. Children will be able to track the time they spend reading. They’ll be given a free book, and a reading kit. The program for tweens and teens is similar to the children’s program, but they are able to set their own reading goals.

Jessica Holman, the Negaunee Public Library director said they received two grants to help them provide prizes and books for the program this year. One was from Dollar General and one from the Community Foundation of Marquette County.

“Summer Reading is something that we and pretty much every other public library around here does every year, in part to keep kids minds active during the summer,” said Holman.

Every child or teen that completes their reading log by Saturday, July 29 will receive a special prize. There will be a separate award for the child that reads the most pages.

If parents are interested in joining in on the fun, they can fill out a slip with their book of choice for the summer to be entered into a random drawing for a secret prize.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed
James Michael Dagostino
Florence County man arraigned on 5 felony charges for sexually assaulting 2 minors, including family member
Justin Harvala was sentenced to the maximum for second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Iron Mountain man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault of child caught on ‘nanny’ camera
Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals at the newly...
Little Caesars returns to Houghton with crowded grand opening
4 UP courses land spot on Golfweek’s top-20 best public golf courses in Michigan list

Latest News

Blueberry festival poster contest winning submission
Marquette DDA announces Blueberry Festival poster contest winner
UPAWS 2024 Pet Calendar Contest
UPAWS hosts annual Pet Calendar Photo Contest
Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
The reroute utilized parts of Wakefield's city streets, including Old US-2 and Cemetery Road.
City of Wakefield ceases use of Trail 2 reroute