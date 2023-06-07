Michigan DNR implements new beach flag system

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has implemented a new double red flag system for beaches at state parks.

This flag system is not new to the city of Marquette, which has been using this red flag system on its beaches for a long time.

DNR Deputy Public Communications Officer John Pepin said this new system is designed to help prevent drownings.

“The double red flags are a new system that we have to warn folks along great lakes shorelines where we have Michigan state parks,” said Pepin. ”In the Upper Peninsula that involves three state parks: Brimley State Park, Wells State Park and Fayette Historic State Park along Lake Michigan.”

Pepin said this system will help communicate caution for more than just high winds and waters.

