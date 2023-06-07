Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for Shophouse Park in north Marquette

Marquette Planning Commission
Marquette Planning Commission(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission is moving ahead with a plan for a new development in north Marquette. Tuesday the commission approved a planned unit development for a mixed-use development at 480 River Park Circle called Shophouse Park.

Shophouse Park would see 14 buildings for work and residency as well as shared workspaces used for research and development with an eye toward technology and outdoor recreation. It would be located near Kaufman Sports Complex in north Marquette.

“We’re talking about innovation, which I find incredibly fun and exciting, but we’re also talking about this is the place where we recreate and we love it so much in the U.P. combining those two worlds in one facility, but we also want to tie our economy to something beyond tourism and beyond outdoor recreation as a pastime into outdoor recreation as an industry sector that we can invest in and create opportunities for prosperity throughout the U.P.,” said David Ollila, Founder of Shophouse Park.

Grant funding is being sought for the project which is estimated at eight to ten million dollars. The plan will now go before the Marquette City Commission.

