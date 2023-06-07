Marquette DDA announces Blueberry Festival poster contest winner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Development Authority hosted a contest to find the new design for the 2023 Blueberry Festival, and they just announced the winner.

This year, the winner of the Blueberry Festival poster design contest is Olivia Capodilupo, with her submission of “Blueberry Memories”. This piece portrays a peaceful moment of a child picking berries.

Every year the Blueberry Festival takes place in Downtown Marquette. Local vendors and downtown shops will be offering “blue” specials, along with mounds of fresh blueberries. This has been a staple of Marquette summer for over 20 years. This year, Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach and promotions director said it’s going to be a little different.

“Another huge development too, I’m sure people have heard about the Social District coming to Downtown Marquette. Part of that is when the street closes down the social district will have an opportunity to expand into the street,” said Bradford. “So, for the first time ever people will have the opportunity to bring a social district beverage into the Blueberry Fest.”

The Blueberry Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, on West Washington and Front Street.

