Little Caesars returns to Houghton with crowded grand opening

Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals at the newly opened location, which was previously open for years before closing, and is now under new management.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Caesars has returned to Houghton after a grand opening on Tuesday.

The location was operational for years before closing around a year ago.

It is now under new management, which has overhauled the building.

The location has been outfitted with new equipment and staff.

Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals.

Some of them tried it for the first time today.

“I’ve actually never had it before,” said customer Ayn Sachs. “When I saw it open today, just by driving by, I was really excited.”

Others heard about it online.

“Someone threw it in the group chat and they were like ‘Hey, Little Caesars is coming back on Tuesday,’” said Paige Berry. “And I was like, ‘I work Tuesday, but I’m so excited!’”

Still, others got word of the opening from friends and co-workers.

“I heard it from my co-worker, who was really excited that it was opening up,” said Brendan Powers. “She was telling me how she was going to go here, and she and her friend kept passing by this place, waiting for it to open up.”

The new location will be open at 11 a.m. all week, closing at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 on weekends.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

