Gwinn superintendent Brandon Bruce officially resigns

Brandon Bruce as of June 30th will no longer be the superintendent.
Brandon Bruce as of June 30th will no longer be the superintendent.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Community Schools superintendent Brandon Bruce is resigning.

Bruce’s resignation was made official by the Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education.

He will be returning to Hart Public Schools in Lower Michigan.

With only 24 days to find an interim superintendent, Gwinn Middle & High School principal Brad Pfluger was moved to the position.

Gwinn Area Community Schools President John Waldo said Pfluger being in this position will create a staff vacancy.

“With Mr. Pfluger moving into the interim superintendent spot, that does create a little bit of a vacancy in the principal slot,” said Waldo. “Thankfully, it is summer so a lot of the pieces for this over the summer are administrative pieces--not dealing with student discipline or day to day things that come up in his building.”

Waldo said this decision gives Gwinn Area Community Schools time to make the right choice.

