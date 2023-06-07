Forage Field Day coming to Chatham June 13

The event offers an opportunity to check out alfalfa and other grass varieties
Agriculture is a major part of the Upper Peninsula and events like these are vital in keeping farmers up to date on best practices and new techniques
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The MSU Extension is hosting Forage Field Day in Chatham on June 13.

The event offers an opportunity to talk with and learn from experts and fellow farmers. You’ll also have the opportunity to view plots of alfalfa and grass will learning about forage research and management practices.

James De Decker with the MSU Extension stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Elizabeth Peterson about the day and why it’s so important to the Upper Peninsula.

To register for the event, call (906) 439-5114

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed
Justin Harvala was sentenced to the maximum for second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Iron Mountain man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault of child caught on ‘nanny’ camera
James Michael Dagostino
Florence County man arraigned on 5 felony charges for sexually assaulting 2 minors, including family member
According to David Stensaas, the City Planner and Zoning Administrator, the proposed business...
Public hearing set for proposed cannabis dispensary in Marquette
Bug spray is a simple yet effective repellant for mosquitos.
Warm weather brings more mosquitos to Upper Michigan

Latest News

Forage Field Day coming to Chatham June 13
3 Feeding America events to take place in the UP Wednesday
Brandon Bruce as of June 30th will no longer be the superintendent.
Gwinn superintendent Brandon Bruce officially resigns
The Ritz Hair Salon owner Christa Madgwick had snacks out today as they gave a free spa day to...
Two Escanaba hair salons prepare Pathways members for prom