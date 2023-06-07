Forage Field Day coming to Chatham June 13

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The MSU Extension is hosting Forage Field Day in Chatham on June 13.

The event offers an opportunity to talk with and learn from experts and fellow farmers. You’ll also have the opportunity to view plots of alfalfa and grass will learning about forage research and management practices.

James De Decker with the MSU Extension stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Elizabeth Peterson about the day and why it’s so important to the Upper Peninsula.

To register for the event, call (906) 439-5114

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.