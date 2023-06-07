Check out locally sourced, locally crafted jewelry at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

The spotlight is on Jack Pine Silver
Metalsmith Julia Bolton sells her jewelry at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Metalsmith Julia Bolton sells her jewelry at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Morning News shines a spotlight on another creator at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the Downtown Marquette shop to look at locally sourced, locally created jewelry.

Artist Julia Bolton of Jack Pine Silver says she searches the beaches of Lake Superior for her materials and gets her final design inspiration from the process.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with one of the artist vendors at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

The Jack Pine Silver collection at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique ranges in price from $35-$100. It includes rings, necklaces, and earrings made from sterling silver and beach glass.

Bolton adds that she can make custom pieces using your desired material.

Check out Jack Pine Silver at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is open Wednesday through Sunday.

You can also shop from Jack Pine Silver at jackpinesilver.com.

