American Queen’s Ocean Navigator visits Marquette

The cruise ship arrived at 7:30 a.m., it will leave for Houghton at 8:00 p.m.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cruise ship made a stop in Marquette Wednesday morning.

The American Queen’s Ocean Navigator pulled into the Lower Harbor around 7:30 a.m. The ship can hold up to 202 passengers, currently, there are 71. After pulling into Lower Harbor, guests loaded onto busses to take a tour around Marquette.

One of those guests was Kathleen White from Arizona, she said she’s excited to see what Marquette has to offer.

“We’re going on a little tour to the Maritime Museum, history museum, and the art museum,” White said.

The Ocean Navigator will leave Marquette at 8:00 p.m. and the next stop will be in Houghton tomorrow.

