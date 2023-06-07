3 Feeding America events to take place in the UP Wednesday

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALGER AND ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan has scheduled multiple distribution events in Alger and Ontonagon Counties today.

The first event is located at the Alger County Fairgrounds in Chatham. Items will start being distributed at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second event is also in Alger County, it is located at Eden Lutheran Church in Munising. Distribution there is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The third event is in Ontonagon County and is located at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall at 315 River Street. That is scheduled to get underway at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. It is requested that anyone picking up items at any of these locations, please stay in your car as these are drive-thru events.

