1 killed in Marinette house fire

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Marinette woman is dead after a house fire Monday afternoon.

The Marinette Police Department says the house fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. Monday at 1212 Logan Ave.

Inside the home, firefighters found 58-year-old Susan Nielsen. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious or criminal. If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Marinette Police Department at 715-732-5200.

Several agencies responded to the scene to assist including the Marinette Police Department, Marinette Fire Department, Menominee Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area EMS personnel, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

