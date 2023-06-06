Warm weather brings more mosquitos to Upper Michigan

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Warm weather is bringing in more insects, especially mosquitos to the U.P.

While mosquitos are a normal thing in the spring and summer they seem to be particularly bad right now across much of Upper Michigan.

Northern Pest Owner Jesse Sutton said the May snowstorm is one of the main culprits for all the pests.

“You had a lot of flooding, a lot of standing water, Sutton said. “I mean a tremendous amount of standing water everywhere in the woods that you normally wouldn’t have and on top of leaves and places you wouldn’t think. So my theory would be that’s greatly contributed.”

While the mosquito population is high, Sutton said there are preventative methods.

”As a homeowner, the best thing you can do is manage the water sources, Sutton explained. “I would say the number one thing that’s not obvious to people is that even if their water systems are installed perfectly they’re going to hold a little bit of water.”

When on the go there are other things you can do to keep mosquitos from biting.

Western U.P. Health Department Provisional Medical Director Robert Van Howe said the best protection is more simple than you may think.

“Wear long sleeves, wear long pants to try to keep off them,” Van Howe said. “Also there are certain times of the day they come out in higher numbers.”

Mosquitos are known carriers of the West Nile and proper repellant can keep you safe according to Van Howe.

“That can vary from year to year in the U.P. but primarily we see it in birds,” Van Howe explained. “So birds are usually the ones that are carrying the virus, and the mosquitos get it from the birds and then transfer it to us.”

Van Howe said it is always a good idea to double-check labels on bug sprays.

“Well one of the things you can do is use insect repellant, I always tell people to look at the labels to see what’s recommended for different ages,” said Van Howe.

Insect repellant is effective on skin and clothes to help ward off mosquitos and other insect pests.

