Very dry conditions lead to continued fire danger

Model forecast of relative humidity for Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Model forecast of relative humidity for Wednesday at 5 p.m.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Very dry conditions will lead to elevated fire danger for much of the remainder of the week across Upper Michigan. Look for a decreasing trend in cloud cover through tonight, with lows in the low to mid-40s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected for your Wednesday, with highs ranging from the 70s inland to 60 right along the Lake Superior shoreline. Lows in the 30s to around 40 are expected Thursday morning, which could lead to some patchy frost. We could certainly use some rain, but the only chance over the next seven days looks to be Friday night into Saturday--and these will only be widely scattered showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

>Lows: Low to mid-40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Windy, with 30 mph gusts possible.

>Highs: 70s for interior locations, around 60 immediately along the Lake Superior shoreline

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Breezy, with 20 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: 70s interior, 60s along Lake Superior

Friday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 80s interior, 60s along Lake Superior

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible.

>Highs: Around 70 interior, around 60 along Lake Superior

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Around 70 interior, around 60 along Lake Superior

Monday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70s interior, 60s along Lake Superior

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 80s interior, 70s along Lake Superior

