The UPside - Gary Bell

This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re walking along a path or street and see some trash, do you pick it up? A Marquette man has been walking several miles a day, and picking up that trash.

For the third summer in a row, Gary Bell walks from South Beach in Marquette to the Dead River Bridge every day, collecting trash along the way.

Gary carries plastic shopping bags, collects garbage as he walks, and utilizes the trash cans along the way to get rid of it.  He says on average he fills 3-4 bags of trash and it usually takes 3 ½ to 4 hours.

Gary also will walk near the Superior Dome and Lakeview Arena collecting trash, totaling around 9-10 miles a day. Gary picking up trash along his walk benefits locals, tourists, and the environment, and that is why Gary Bell is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

