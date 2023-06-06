The UPside - Copper Country Veterans Association

This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Anyone who serves in the military and is honorably discharged is entitled to having military rights performed at their funeral if the family requests it. A group of veterans in the copper country are making sure those rights are performed.

The Copper Country Veterans Association is a group of volunteers who perform military rights at funerals for veterans.  The group was formed in the mid-80′s when a funeral director was looking to have military rights performed for a veteran, and a group of vets stepped up to help. 

The group now has 38 active members, and around 12 attend each service.  Normally a Commander will attend to run the program, a Chaplin will read some prayers, a firing squad will do the volley, and present the flag, and taps will be played.

So far this spring they have provided military rights for around 30 veterans and 120 over the last year. 

For volunteering to provide the military rights at funeral services that area veterans deserve, the Copper Country Veterans Association is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

