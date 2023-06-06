Upper Michigan Today looks ahead to a busy summer wedding season

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Upper Peninsula continues to grow as a destination location for weddings, Jessica Mariin Glomp is busier than ever. At the peak of the season, in August and September, it won’t be unusual for her to work with five weddings on one day.

Check out today’s show for all the fun as the ladies take a fika (a Swedish coffee break), talk mosquito madness and highlight Jessica’s step brother who is a phenomenal skier.

Glomp says the Upper Peninsula has become a unique place for destination weddings, drawing couples from across the U.S.

Jessica says she typically spends a couple of hours getting brides ready for their big day, and surprisingly does it with just a few bobby pins

How to pick out the perfect inspo pictures to bring to your appointment

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.