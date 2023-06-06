Upper Michigan Today looks ahead to a busy summer wedding season
Owner of Fresh Coast Beauty Jessica Mariin Glomp guest hosts as Tia enjoys one more day of vacation
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Upper Peninsula continues to grow as a destination location for weddings, Jessica Mariin Glomp is busier than ever. At the peak of the season, in August and September, it won’t be unusual for her to work with five weddings on one day.
Check out today’s show for all the fun as the ladies take a fika (a Swedish coffee break), talk mosquito madness and highlight Jessica’s step brother who is a phenomenal skier.
