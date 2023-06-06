Upper Michigan Today looks ahead to a busy summer wedding season

Owner of Fresh Coast Beauty Jessica Mariin Glomp guest hosts as Tia enjoys one more day of vacation
Elizabeth and Jessica run through the news of the day and take a Fika, tune in to find out what that is!
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Upper Peninsula continues to grow as a destination location for weddings, Jessica Mariin Glomp is busier than ever. At the peak of the season, in August and September, it won’t be unusual for her to work with five weddings on one day.

Check out today’s show for all the fun as the ladies take a fika (a Swedish coffee break), talk mosquito madness and highlight Jessica’s step brother who is a phenomenal skier.

Glomp says the Upper Peninsula has become a unique place for destination weddings, drawing couples from across the U.S.
Jessica says she typically spends a couple of hours getting brides ready for their big day, and surprisingly does it with just a few bobby pins
How to pick out the perfect inspo pictures to bring to your appointment

