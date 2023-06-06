Public hearing set for proposed cannabis dispensary in Marquette

Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public hearing is scheduled for the June 20 Marquette Planning Commission meeting for a proposed new dispensary on Third Street.

According to David Stensaas, the City Planner and Zoning Administrator, the proposed business for 420 N. Third St. is “Moses Roses”.

The space is going to be a mixed-use project, with a retail cannabis dispensary in a 3-story building. The dispensary will be on the ground level, the second level will be the business’ offices and an apartment. The 3rd floor will have three apartments.

Moses Roses has four other locations in lower Michigan.

Stensaas says that the business is prequalified by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency to apply for a Special Land Use Permit.

