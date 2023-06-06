Provisions MQT to celebrate official grand opening

Grab a coffee, a scoop of gelato and enjoy a day of celebration
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Owner, Jesse Renfors joins Pavlina Osta in studio to share his future plans for Provisions and what this one year in business has done for the community.

Join Provisions for live music, a ribbon cutting, and of course new gelato flavors.

The all-day party is happening Thursday, June 8 with the ribbon cutting at 4pm

Provisions is located at 401 S. Lakeshore Blvd, Marquette, MI 49855

To follow their ever-changing menu click here and to stay up to date on their events click here

