New Honor Credit Union member center expected to open this spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Officials at Honor Credit Union have announced plans to deepen its investment in the Marquette community with a new member center at 105 County Road 492 Marquette, MI 49855.

At nearly 6,000 square feet, the new and improved space will serve as a full-service member center equipped with a regional training center for internal team members, a large reservable community space with a functional kitchen, coin machine, night deposit, and expanded drive-thru hours utilizing ATMs featuring video teller technology.

“As we discussed what was needed to create our new community building, I found the experience similar to taking care of our members,” stated Jamie Gollakner, Honor’s Northern Regional Manager. “Some start with an idea that sometimes sits on the table as a future dream. Our new building will be where your dream can come true, and we’ll help you every step of the way.”

Honor plans to break ground in late June of 2023, and the existing member center right down the road will remain open until the new building is complete.

“Marquette, as well as the rest of the U.P., is a key part of Honor’s success,” commented Scott McFarland, Honor’s CEO. “We are committed to our communities, and the investment in the new Marquette location will allow us to improve member experience, deepen our community relationships, and provide solutions for financial success to our growing membership in the U.P.!”

