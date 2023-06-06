Negaunee Township Recreation Committee to open new park

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - After around five years of planning, Negaunee Township is putting together a new park.

The head of the Negaunee Township Recreation Committee Jason Makinen said about half of the funding for the park came from the marijuana excise tax and the rest of the cost was split between the budget of the Recreation Committee and the Negaunee Township Board.

The playground is located between the soccer and baseball fields at the Negaunee Township Community Center.

Makinen said the overall cost was $400,000, but they saved $70,000 by having a community build day this past Saturday. Over 50 people came to help, including a significant group from the 1510 Carpenters and Millwrights Union.

Brian Kerrigan, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights regional director, was one of the volunteer organizers for the community build.

“We want to find a way to invest in our communities, and Negaunee Township was a great place to have a safe, enjoyable and really practical new playground for these young folks to play on,” said Kerrigan.

The old playground was deemed unsafe due to the old materials it was made with, and because the standards of safety have changed since it was built.

“We wanted to put in something new for a long time, and we finally got the funding and decided to put it in. We needed a good place, and what better place than right here in the open between all the ball fields,” said Makinen.

The name isn’t set yet, but the Recreation Committee is leaning toward Pioneer Park. They are aiming to have a grand opening for the park by next weekend.

