Negaunee High School students reveal Art in the Park Project

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Jackson Mine Park has just received a splash of color.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Art in the Park Project. Nine Negaunee Highs School students submitted art pieces relating to Negaunee or the U.P.

Elizabeth Gleason is one of those artists. She said her artwork is trying to draw attention to the Native heritage in the U.P.

“We’re not full but we are part Indigenous,” Gleason said. “So, I think it’s very important to share that kind of culture that a lot of people have up here, especially because it’s not recognized a lot and I just love to do that.”

Gleason said this is an opportunity for students to make a name for themselves.

“More often than not, art is kind of overlooked and seen as just an ‘extra thing,’” Gleason said. “It’s really cool to be recognized, especially as a high school student, to kind of kick start your whole learning thing, especially if you want to go into that for a career eventually.”

The project is a collaboration between the City of Negaunee, the high school and Honor Credit Union. The credit union donated $2,000 to the project.

Member Center Manager Sarah Wackerle said she wants to draw more attention to the talent in Negaunee.

“I’m really excited for students, families, friends, people who don’t live in the area that can come and check out the artwork that’s done locally so, again, just really focusing on the local artwork of our students,” Wackerle said.

Wackerle hinted that the project may expand to more students and artists in the future.

