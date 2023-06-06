Michigan lawmakers announce legislation on prescription costs

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce legislation that would help Michiganders save costs on prescriptions.

The legislation would protect people from having to pay that cost again out of their own pocket and thus will help make these necessary medications more affordable and accessible.

Drug manufacturers often issue cash assistance cards to help patients with their out-of-pocket costs, but some health plans prohibit the value of this cash assistance from applying toward a patient’s deductible or out-of-pocket maximum.

State representative Carrie Rheingans said the bills would protect people from having to paying out of pocket.

“This will help make medications more accessible and affordable for patients with chronic and sometimes severe conditions,” said Rheinhans. “In Michigan, the average patient’s deductible is around 3,000 dollars per year and their average out-of-pocket max is reaching an at time high of 10,000 dollars per year.”

Rheingans goes on to say that this legislation will protect many of our most vulnerable from having to make the difficult choice between taking lifesaving medication or being able to eat on a given day.

