Community Foundation of Marquette County hosts grant distribution event

There were five affiliate funds for Negaunee, Big Bay, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette and the Gwinn area.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County distributed $120,000 back into the community through its annual competitive grant program.

Grant recipients include nonprofits, public schools, public charities and government entities throughout Marquette County. There were five affiliate funds for Negaunee, Big Bay, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette and the Gwinn area.

According to the Community Foundation, the grant recipients represent a diverse range of organizations driving positive change in our communities across a wide spectrum of community needs including childcare, workforce development, arts and culture, public spaces and many others.

During the review process, the selection committee evaluates proposals based on merit, potential to address challenges in the community and alignment with the Community Foundation mission.

Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO Zosia Eppensteiner said her favorite part is the celebration of the organizations work.

“My favorite part of the evening is being able to really hear firsthand and experience the passion of these agencies and these volunteers that are putting kids on bikes, and providing us with continued education,” said Eppensteiner. “Who are thinking about ‘what is the future of our county’ and ‘what are some services that we really need?’”

The Community Foundation of Marquette County held the event at the Presque Isle Pavilion.

