Better air quality and continued wildfire risk

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Air quality has improved as most of the thick smoke has moved out. There still could be a bit of a haze. Otherwise, plan on a day of sun with clouds. The pattern remains dry until Friday night and Saturday morning. However, rain showers will be light during that time. Therefore a very high wildfire risk continues through Thursday. Avoid burning.

Today: A mix of the sun with high clouds

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, mid 60s to low 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, mid 60s to low 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, mid 60s to low 70s south

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Saturday: Light scattered rain showers during the morning

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 50s north, low 60s south

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed
Justin Harvala was sentenced to the maximum for second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Iron Mountain man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault of child caught on ‘nanny’ camera
A watch party for 'Battle on the Beach' at Jackson's Pit in Negaunee.
Community celebrates as Ishpeming house flippers make HGTV show debut
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County
UPDATE: Gwinn superintendent to resign

Latest News

wildfire
A mild and dry stretch continues
Forecast high temperatures for 06/06/23.
Very dry air mass continues across Upper Michigan
hazy
A hazy day to start off the new work week
hazy
A hazy start to the week