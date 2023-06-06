Better air quality and continued wildfire risk
Air quality has improved as most of the thick smoke has moved out. There still could be a bit of a haze. Otherwise, plan on a day of sun with clouds. The pattern remains dry until Friday night and Saturday morning. However, rain showers will be light during that time. Therefore a very high wildfire risk continues through Thursday. Avoid burning.
Today: A mix of the sun with high clouds
>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, mid 60s to low 70s south
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, mid 60s to low 70s south
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, mid 60s to low 70s south
Friday: Partly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south
Saturday: Light scattered rain showers during the morning
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 50s north, low 60s south
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s
