4 UP courses land spot on Golfweek’s top-20 best public golf courses in Michigan list

(Pakorn_Khantiyaporn | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - USA Today’s Golfweek released its list of the best public golf courses in each state Tuesday and four U.P. courses landed a spot in Michigan’s top 20.

Marquette Golf Club’s Greywalls, the Island Resort and Casino’s Sweetgrass, Sage Run in Bark River, and Pine Mountain Resort’s Timber Stone joined the ranks alongside nationally recognized public courses including Arcadia Bluffs.

Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list for the top public-access layouts in each state are judged by a nationwide network of participants, who evaluate the courses and rate them based on 10 criteria.

All of the courses on the list have public play in some capacity, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.

Michigan’s 2023 best public golf courses:

  1. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs Course) in Arcadia
  2. Marquette GC (Greywalls) in Marquette
  3. Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon
  4. Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes course) in Roscommon
  5. Arcadia Bluffs (South Course) in Arcadia
  6. Belvedere in Charlevoix
  7. Boyne Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) in Petoskey
  8. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) in Augusta
  9. Eagle Eye in Bath Twp.
  10. Pilgrim’s Run in Pierson
  11. (T10) Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass) in Harris
  12. Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor
  13. American Dunes in Grand Haven
  14. University of Michigan GC in Ann Arbor
  15. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus
  16. Boyne Highlands (Arthur Hills) in Harbor Springs
  17. Treetops (Signature) in Gaylord
  18. Diamond Springs in Hamilton
  19. Sage Run in Bark River
  20. Pine Mountain Resort (Timber Stone) in Iron Mountain

