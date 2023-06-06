4 UP courses land spot on Golfweek’s top-20 best public golf courses in Michigan list

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - USA Today’s Golfweek released its list of the best public golf courses in each state Tuesday and four U.P. courses landed a spot in Michigan’s top 20.

Marquette Golf Club’s Greywalls, the Island Resort and Casino’s Sweetgrass, Sage Run in Bark River, and Pine Mountain Resort’s Timber Stone joined the ranks alongside nationally recognized public courses including Arcadia Bluffs.

Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list for the top public-access layouts in each state are judged by a nationwide network of participants, who evaluate the courses and rate them based on 10 criteria.

All of the courses on the list have public play in some capacity, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.

Michigan’s 2023 best public golf courses:

Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs Course) in Arcadia Marquette GC (Greywalls) in Marquette Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes course) in Roscommon Arcadia Bluffs (South Course) in Arcadia Belvedere in Charlevoix Boyne Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) in Petoskey Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) in Augusta Eagle Eye in Bath Twp. Pilgrim’s Run in Pierson (T10) Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass) in Harris Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor American Dunes in Grand Haven University of Michigan GC in Ann Arbor Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus Boyne Highlands (Arthur Hills) in Harbor Springs Treetops (Signature) in Gaylord Diamond Springs in Hamilton Sage Run in Bark River Pine Mountain Resort (Timber Stone) in Iron Mountain

