Wisconsin firefighters arrive to help with Grayling fire, now estimated at 90% contained

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A team of 10 firefighters from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources arrived Sunday to help the Michigan DNR and cooperating agencies battle the Wilderness Trail Fire southeast of Grayling.

The DNR says firefighters continue to secure and suppress the fire, which started with a campfire on private land. The fire is approximately 90% contained as of 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The fire remains at about 2,400 acres.

“We’re grateful for the help from our neighbors in Wisconsin as well as the support from federal, state and local fire departments, emergency management officials and law enforcement personnel,” said Mike Janisse, leader of the DNR Incident Management Team responding to the fire.

Ten firefighters from Wisconsin brought three Type 4 engines with tractor plow dozers and two Type 6 engines to assist with fighting the fire. They arrived early Sunday afternoon.

These resources were made available by the Great Lakes Forest Fire Compact agreement. This compact is comprised of the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.

Preliminary estimates show that the fire threatened 35 residences, 38 vehicles including 23 campers and three boats, and 58 outbuildings. Three outbuildings were lost. This continues to be assessed as staff are able to get into the affected area.

The fire started at around 1:00 p.m. Saturday and burned through jack pines, mixed pine and oak forestland. Crews battled the blaze through the night and into the next day under hot, dry conditions.

Residents and area visitors are asked to stay away from the fire area while crews continue to work. Roads in the fire perimeter remain closed.

The DNR will continue to share fire updates via news releases and on the department’s Twitter account at Twitter.com/MichiganDNR .

