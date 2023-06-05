Westwood Mall expands summer recreation options

MARQUETTE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Summer recreation is expanding at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

Business owners like Avery Smith are hoping to offer families a summer of fun together. Smith, the owner of Timber Yeti Axe Range, said he plans to implement a new way to compete against friends to add to the group experience.

“What we’ve got going on here today, we’re letting folks sample the new technology. We have got some projects in. These are interactive targets that they’ve got a tablet they interact with keeping their scores and then they can compete with each other. It tallies the scores and lets them know who’s the best,” said Smith.

The Rampage Room is another recreation business in the mall. Owner Eric Curtis says these activities are great ways to get active.

“For me, it’s a good way to get good exercise, you know release some frustration. Take out some blows with a sledgehammer or baseball bat. You know get some endorphins going and feel good after. Everybody that’s walked out of here after a session has walked out with a smile,” said Curtis.

Meanwhile, Smith says the increase in recreation businesses will revitalize the Westwood Mall.

“The mall with the entertainment that’s coming here, is going to be a place where you’re going to see families being families again in more ways than one,” said Smith.

Both businesses plan to collaborate with the local community to bring more fun activities for families.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.