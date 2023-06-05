Westwood Mall expands summer recreation options

The sign outside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township
The sign outside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Summer recreation is expanding at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

Business owners like Avery Smith are hoping to offer families a summer of fun together. Smith, the owner of Timber Yeti Axe Range, said he plans to implement a new way to compete against friends to add to the group experience.

“What we’ve got going on here today, we’re letting folks sample the new technology. We have got some projects in. These are interactive targets that they’ve got a tablet they interact with keeping their scores and then they can compete with each other. It tallies the scores and lets them know who’s the best,” said Smith.

The Rampage Room is another recreation business in the mall. Owner Eric Curtis says these activities are great ways to get active.

“For me, it’s a good way to get good exercise, you know release some frustration. Take out some blows with a sledgehammer or baseball bat. You know get some endorphins going and feel good after. Everybody that’s walked out of here after a session has walked out with a smile,” said Curtis.

Meanwhile, Smith says the increase in recreation businesses will revitalize the Westwood Mall.

“The mall with the entertainment that’s coming here, is going to be a place where you’re going to see families being families again in more ways than one,” said Smith.

Both businesses plan to collaborate with the local community to bring more fun activities for families.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after Sugar Island shooting
UPDATE: Gwinn superintendent to resign
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County
The auction is being handled by Liquid Asset Partners in Grand Rapids, with items including...
More than 500 Finlandia University campus items, equipment up for auction
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling

Latest News

Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5
Stephanie stops by the TV6 Morning to talk about "Buyer Love Letters"
Why “buyer love letters” aren’t always a good option
Buyer's love letters, why it's a "don't" for Realtor Stephanie Jones
Slight relief for drivers this week as the state gas price average falls 8 cents