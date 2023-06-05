Very dry air mass continues across Upper Michigan

A very dry air mass continues to impact Upper Michigan. As a result, elevated fire danger is a concern through the rest of the week. As for temperatures, expect lows tonight largely in the 40s. Highs will be in the 60s for most on Tuesday, warming to around 70 for Wednesday, then warming into the 70s for Thursday and Friday. Our only chance of rain will be Friday afternoon into Friday night ahead of a weak cold front, though this will be isolated and not everyone will see rain. Any rain should clear out in time for the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

>Lows: 40s. You may hang around 50 degrees if you’re in the southern U.P.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 60s for most. 70s for warmer interior locations, 40s directly along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Around 70 for most. 70s for warmer interior locations, around 50 along Lake Superior.

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70s for most. Around 80 for warmer interior locations, 50s along Lake Superior.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible in the afternoon.

>Highs: 70s for most. 80s for warmer interior locations, 60 along Lake Superior.

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Around 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70s

