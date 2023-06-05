UPAWS celebrates National Adopt a Cat Month

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - June is National Adopt a Cat Month.

The U.P. Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is celebrating with special deals on cat adoption. Throughout the entire month of June, adopters can spin a wheel to get 10% to 15% off adoption fees for cats over a year old. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccines, a microchip, and a health check. You can also get 20% off the shelter’s retail items when they adopt.

UPAWS says cats make wonderful pets.

“Cats are very calming,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “They’re also entertaining, and they can be comical – there are all kinds of personalities. It’s so nice to just come home and just sit, chill out, and have a cat on your lap. It just brings you right down.”

