UPAWS celebrates National Adopt a Cat Month

National Adopt a Cat Month
National Adopt a Cat Month(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - June is National Adopt a Cat Month.

The U.P. Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is celebrating with special deals on cat adoption. Throughout the entire month of June, adopters can spin a wheel to get 10% to 15% off adoption fees for cats over a year old. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccines, a microchip, and a health check. You can also get 20% off the shelter’s retail items when they adopt.

UPAWS says cats make wonderful pets.

“Cats are very calming,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “They’re also entertaining, and they can be comical – there are all kinds of personalities. It’s so nice to just come home and just sit, chill out, and have a cat on your lap. It just brings you right down.”

To see cats that are available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after Sugar Island shooting
UPDATE: Gwinn superintendent to resign
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County
The auction is being handled by Liquid Asset Partners in Grand Rapids, with items including...
More than 500 Finlandia University campus items, equipment up for auction
A watch party for 'Battle on the Beach' at Jackson's Pit in Negaunee.
Community celebrates as Ishpeming house flippers make HGTV show debut

Latest News

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., participants can enjoy visiting with baby animals, learning about...
Annual ‘Farm on the Town Day’ event to be held on Saturday in Hancock
American Red Cross.
American Red Cross shares tips to stay safe during emergencies
Thomas St. Onge Vietnam Museum in Hermansville
Menominee County Vietnam War Museum launches fundraising campaign for expansion
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans updates disease prevention efforts
Both Representative Jenn Hill and Senator Ed McBroom hope to see the U.P. represented on the...
UP lawmakers share thoughts on ‘Growing Michigan Better Council’