Slight relief for drivers this week as the state gas price average falls 8 cents

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, the state gas price average has decreased slightly over the past week, falling a total of 8 cents.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.53 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 10 cents more than this time last month but still $1.49 less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average sits slightly higher, at $3.55 per gallon.

When it comes to average by county throughout the Upper Peninsula, the lowest can be found in Baraga County at $3.26 per gallon, and the highest is in Mackinac County at $3.74 per gallon.

