Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers released the date for this year’s Family Night at Lambeau Field, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 5.

Presented by Bellin Health, the Packers say this is the 22nd year of the Family Night event.

The Packers say on their website doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30.

The format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets again are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com.

According to a news release from the Packers, a group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online, in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be sent by calling 920/569-7501.

Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations, and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. Resale is prohibited.

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

In case of inclement weather, the Packers say no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

