Officials: Man wanted for child sex crimes after 16-year-old found in his apartment

John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.
John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are asking for public assistance Monday after they said they are seeking a man wanted for child sex crimes.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said 38-year-old John White is wanted for two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor.

WOIO reports the charges stem from an incident that took place on May 7.

U.S. Marshals said police recovered a 16-year-old from White’s apartment.

Officials said White is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and is known to frequent the Cleveland and Akron area.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after Sugar Island shooting
UPDATE: Gwinn superintendent to resign
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County
The auction is being handled by Liquid Asset Partners in Grand Rapids, with items including...
More than 500 Finlandia University campus items, equipment up for auction
A watch party for 'Battle on the Beach' at Jackson's Pit in Negaunee.
Community celebrates as Ishpeming house flippers make HGTV show debut

Latest News

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on...
House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden document
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., participants can enjoy visiting with baby animals, learning about...
Annual ‘Farm on the Town Day’ event to be held on Saturday in Hancock
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska
President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday,...
Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska