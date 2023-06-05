Ocean Navigator to dock at Houghton Pier Thursday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The only Great Lakes Cruise ship visiting Houghton this season will be coming into port soon.

Thursday, June 8, American Queen Voyages will dock at the Houghton Pier around 8:30 a.m. The visit is the first of two this summer for the 286-foot Ocean Navigator cruise ship. The vessel visits the Keweenaw on its seventh day of a 16-day cruise, hitting popular Great Lakes destinations like Houghton, Marquette, Duluth, and Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Employees from the city of Houghton, Visit Keweenaw and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce will greet passengers and American Queen Voyages staff as they visit the city.

Passengers on the Ocean Navigator will enjoy the Houghton waterfront on Thursday. They will also visit the Quincy Mine, the A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum and the Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw.

Spectators can watch the Ocean Navigator come into the canal after 8:00 a.m. The ship plans to depart for Duluth by 5 p.m.

The ship was built in 2001 and refurbished in 2019. It houses five decks and can accommodate a capacity of 202 guests. 84 crew members man the ship on its voyages and the ship visits Houghton as part of a Chicago roundtrip.

The Great Lakes Cruise industry is growing. Visit Keweenaw looks forward to seeing new travelers enjoy the area in a unique way. For more information on cruising the Keweenaw, check out Visit Keweenaw’s online guide. All-inclusive fares on the Chicago roundtrip that stop at Houghton begin at $8,989 per guest.

