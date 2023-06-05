Michigan Tech men’s basketball announces 2023-24 season schedule

The Huskies will play a full slate of 18 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games this winter and host 15 opponents at SDC Gymnasium in Houghton.
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech men’s basketball announced its 2023-24 regular season schedule on Monday. The Huskies will play a full slate of 18 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games this winter and host 15 opponents at SDC Gymnasium in Houghton.

Tech begins non-conference play in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Missouri S&T on Nov. 11 and Upper Iowa on Nov. 12 in the Midwest Crossover Tournament. The Huskies have a rematch with Missouri St. Louis at home on November 18. The Tritons made a run to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight last season.

After a quick jaunt to St. Cloud State on November 21, Tech is on home court for an extended six-game homestand to close out the year. Included are GLIAC opponents Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State. Conference action continues after the holidays, including a four-game road swing in the final two weeks of January.

The Huskies face rival and defending GLIAC Champion Northern Michigan in Marquette on January 27 and host the Wildcats on February 17. Tech closes the regular season with Grand Valley State at SDC Gymnasium March 2 for Senior Day.

Fans can watch all home games this season, including live statistics by subscribing to FloSports. The Huskies continue its long-standing radio broadcasting partnership with J&J Broadcasting, including Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ and AM 920 WMPL. Mitch Lake remains the Huskies’ home play-by-play voice with Josh Ylitalo providing color commentary.

With a young squad last season, the Huskies finished 10-20 overall (5-13 GLIAC) and made a memorable run to the GLIAC Tournament Championship in Big Rapids, Michigan. The Huskies began their postseason with an upset over No. 1 seed Wisconsin Parkside 73-68 in the quarterfinals.

