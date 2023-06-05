Menominee County Vietnam War Museum launches fundraising campaign for expansion

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Vietnam War Museum in Menominee County is looking for donations to expand its facility.

The Thomas St. Onge Vietnam Museum in Hermansville is at full capacity and organizers said they are running out of room to store new artifacts.

The goal is to raise more than $250,000 to complete a 100-foot expansion of the museum. The museum has been in Hermansville since 2002.

“Thomas St. Onge was a classmate of mine. When we started the chapter here in Hermansville in the 1990s, we named it after him because he was killed in Vietnam,” said Gerald “Ziggy” Ayotte, museum caretaker.

Staff said people from as far away as North Vietnam have traveled to visit the museum. The museum caretakers said a bank account will be created for donations.

