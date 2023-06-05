Kingsford’s Chris Hartman named UP Athletic Director of the Year

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford Athletic Director Chris Hartman has been awarded the Upper Peninsula Athletic Director of the Year.

According to a press release from Breitung Township Schools, the award is voted on annually by the athletic directors from across the Upper Peninsula. Hartman was nominated by Mike Roell of North Dickinson County Schools and Dale Hongisto of Gladstone Area Public Schools.

“Since I began my role as Gladstone’s Athletic Director, Chris has been a tremendous help. He’s very thorough, organized, and has a great understanding of athletics across the Upper Peninsula,” said Hongisto. “Chris is very well connected to the UP Athletic Council and the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He does a great job at advocating for the schools of the Upper Peninsula.”

Superintendent David Holmes stated, “Chris is a tremendous asset to Breitung Township Schools. His leadership in the area of Athletics and Community Recreation is excellent. He’s detail-oriented and has the ability to see the big picture of major events. The U.P. Track and Field Finals are an excellent example of the quality of his work.” Over 50 schools attend annually and nearly 200 volunteers assist with the largest single sporting event in the Upper Peninsula.

Hartman began his career in education as a physical education/health teacher and has been employed with Breitung Township Schools since 2019 as the Athletic Director. He also serves as the Kingsford Recreation and Enrichment Coordinator for youth and adult recreation with Iron Mountain-Kingsford Community Schools.

