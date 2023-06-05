Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse restaurant has temporarily closed its doors.

Hilltop Family Restaurant has temporarily closed its business operations. According to Timothy C. Quinnell, attorney for Hilltop Family Restaurant, sales have been declining since the pandemic began and have not recovered as expected. Costs have increased, thus making the operational pressures nearly unbearable.

Hilltop’s owner is in discussions with a possible manager to take over all aspects of operations, including hiring, ordering, scheduling and menu planning. A sale of the business to a third party also remains a possibility.

Hilltop has been a part of L’Anse for many years and thousands of customers have passed through its doors.

Hilltop expects a decision to reopen will be made very soon. When the restaurant is reopened, everyone can expect the same high quality layered meatloaf, fish fry and, of course, the restaurant’s famous sweet rolls.

