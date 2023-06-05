Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse restaurant has temporarily closed its doors.

Hilltop Family Restaurant has temporarily closed its business operations. According to Timothy C. Quinnell, attorney for Hilltop Family Restaurant, sales have been declining since the pandemic began and have not recovered as expected. Costs have increased, thus making the operational pressures nearly unbearable.

Hilltop’s owner is in discussions with a possible manager to take over all aspects of operations, including hiring, ordering, scheduling and menu planning. A sale of the business to a third party also remains a possibility.

Hilltop has been a part of L’Anse for many years and thousands of customers have passed through its doors.

Hilltop expects a decision to reopen will be made very soon. When the restaurant is reopened, everyone can expect the same high quality layered meatloaf, fish fry and, of course, the restaurant’s famous sweet rolls.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after Sugar Island shooting
UPDATE: Gwinn superintendent to resign
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County
The auction is being handled by Liquid Asset Partners in Grand Rapids, with items including...
More than 500 Finlandia University campus items, equipment up for auction
A watch party for 'Battle on the Beach' at Jackson's Pit in Negaunee.
Community celebrates as Ishpeming house flippers make HGTV show debut

Latest News

Menominee County Vietnam War Museum launches fundraising campaign for expansion
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans updates disease prevention efforts
Westwood Mall expands summer recreation options
American Red Cross shares tips to stay safe during emergencies
Iron Mountain man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault of child caught on ‘nanny’ camera