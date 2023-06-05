A hazy day to start off the new work week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wildfire smoke levels are heavy across the Great Lakes today due to the Canadian wildfires. Hazy skies are expected today. Then, a higher wildfire risk continues across the area for most of the week as the pattern remains dry. Our next shot of rain comes Friday night and increases on Saturday. Otherwise, plan on a cooler weekend.

Today: Hazy sunshine mixed with clouds

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, upper 50s to mid 60s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, 50s near Lake Superior

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, 50s near Lake Superior

Friday: Partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

