Fun times at the Roundup Rodeo

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saddle up! The Carney Roundup Rodeo had its second and final day Sunday!

This 15-year-old rodeo was packed with wild events from bull riding to mutton busting. Carney Rodeo President Joe Hudson said he started this rodeo for the kids.

“I looked at my wife and I said, what do we have for kids here? We have nothing. So, we know rodeos and we were into horses big time, let’s do something about it. It was born that day,” said Hudson.

The Carney Roundup Rodeo is also great for competitors.

2022 Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen, Zoey Poupore said this kind of event brings riders to a new level.

“We bring in people from different states, and even like us title holders this brings us out of our shells. we get to do public speaking PR events, traveling, and even for the young kids it gets them out and about to do something different,” Zoey.

A rodeo takes a lot of effort to prepare, and volunteers are the backbone of it all.

Nadeau Township Firefighter Chris Poupore said everyone comes out to lend a helping hand.

“Community involvement is everything and I mean our department we are 20 guys. Wives, friends, all come out and volunteer,” said Chris.

Local and spectator Ashlie Topper explains her favorite event and says this rodeo brings people together.

“Definitely the bull riding, I find that pretty entertaining, I personally feel like it brings the community together to just have fun and just be around everyone,” said Topper.

Hudson says the rodeo is all about the kids and is excited for next year.

