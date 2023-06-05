Ferrari clocked going 178 mph on state highway, authorities say

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the...
The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia spotted a driver who was in an apparent hurry over the weekend.

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“There are no justifiable reasons for going that fast,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Even if you aren’t concerned about your own safety, you are putting others at risk if something goes wrong.”

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if the driver was arrested or cited in its post, but this driver would have been considered a Super Speeder in Georgia.

Super Speeders are drivers who are ticketed for driving 85 mph or faster on highways and add an additional $200 fine to speeding tickets, according to the State of Georgia.

“Slow down because next time, spike strips won’t care how fast you’re going,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after Sugar Island shooting
UPDATE: Gwinn superintendent to resign
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County
The auction is being handled by Liquid Asset Partners in Grand Rapids, with items including...
More than 500 Finlandia University campus items, equipment up for auction
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence
FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden set for critical talks on Ukraine this week with Denmark’s Frederiksen, UK’s Sunak
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?