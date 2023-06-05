Escanaba City Council approves utility rate ordinances

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the City of Escanaba, you will be seeing an increase in your utility bill.

The Escanaba City Council met Monday to approve utility rate ordinances.

The council unanimously approved the Electric, Wastewater, Water and Solid Waste ordinances. That means, during this fiscal year, citizens will see a 1.75% rate increase to electric, as well as a 3% rate increase to wastewater, and 4% rate increase to water.

City Manager Jim McNeil said there will be no rate increase for solid waste.

“It’s an increase for all of us that live here and for all of us that do business too,” McNeil said. “In an inflationary environment like this, increases like this are less than inflation. It’s not that we’re not feeling it, but we’re, I would say, doing a pretty decent job of dealing with the impacts.”

The next city council meeting will be on June 15.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.