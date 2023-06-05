Eagle Mine offers free public tours this summer

Free public tours of Eagle Mine and the Humboldt Mill will take place throughout the summer.

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine will begin hosting their summer tours on Thursday, June 15.



Tours at Eagle Mine will start at 9 a.m. at the Information Center in downtown Marquette. From there, participants will be transported to the mine site for a surface tour and a stop at the Water Treatment Plant. The mine tour does not include an underground component.

The mill tour will begin at 10 a.m. and participants will meet at the mill site. The tour is a walking tour throughout various areas of the mill.

Both tours require reservations which can be booked here. For more information, please call the Eagle Mine Information Center at (906) 273-1550.

