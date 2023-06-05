D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans updates disease prevention efforts

D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. veteran home is updating its disease prevention efforts.

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans was awarded a $65,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to mitigate and prevent infectious diseases. The home used the grant for eight large air purifiers, five portable air purifiers, and three ultraviolet disinfection towers.

The home says these devices will allow members to gather in the same room while mitigating the risk of diseases spreading.

“That’s where we see these things spread – when our members are gathered together,” said Julie Scott, D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans infection preventionist. “That’s something they enjoy doing, so that will help us, hopefully, prevent the spread of anything from member to member.”

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans was also awarded a $26,000 grant from Superior Health Foundation. The home says it will use the grant on a larger ultraviolet disinfectant tower.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after Sugar Island shooting
UPDATE: Gwinn superintendent to resign
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County
The auction is being handled by Liquid Asset Partners in Grand Rapids, with items including...
More than 500 Finlandia University campus items, equipment up for auction
A watch party for 'Battle on the Beach' at Jackson's Pit in Negaunee.
Community celebrates as Ishpeming house flippers make HGTV show debut

Latest News

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., participants can enjoy visiting with baby animals, learning about...
Annual ‘Farm on the Town Day’ event to be held on Saturday in Hancock
American Red Cross.
American Red Cross shares tips to stay safe during emergencies
Thomas St. Onge Vietnam Museum in Hermansville
Menominee County Vietnam War Museum launches fundraising campaign for expansion
Both Representative Jenn Hill and Senator Ed McBroom hope to see the U.P. represented on the...
UP lawmakers share thoughts on ‘Growing Michigan Better Council’