D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans updates disease prevention efforts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. veteran home is updating its disease prevention efforts.

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans was awarded a $65,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to mitigate and prevent infectious diseases. The home used the grant for eight large air purifiers, five portable air purifiers, and three ultraviolet disinfection towers.

The home says these devices will allow members to gather in the same room while mitigating the risk of diseases spreading.

“That’s where we see these things spread – when our members are gathered together,” said Julie Scott, D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans infection preventionist. “That’s something they enjoy doing, so that will help us, hopefully, prevent the spread of anything from member to member.”

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans was also awarded a $26,000 grant from Superior Health Foundation. The home says it will use the grant on a larger ultraviolet disinfectant tower.

