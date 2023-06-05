Community celebrates as Ishpeming house flippers make HGTV show debut

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ishpeming house flippers made their HGTV debut Sunday night.

Ben Argall and Peter Meldrum are part of the show ‘Battle on the Beach.’ Their friends and family gathered for a watch party Sunday night at Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee.

The season three premiere episode was two hours long, spotlighting kitchen and dining room makeovers.

The three competing teams found out which beachside house they have to flip with a $50,000 grand prize on the line.

Argall and Meldrum are grateful for the local support.

“I know other contestants (on the show) have other parties, but I think we have the biggest turnout here at Jackson’s Pit,” said Argall. “Other realtors, lenders, friends and family.”

The crowded bar cheered as the show unfolded.

“It’s pretty awesome that all these people showed up to support us and watch us,” said Meldrum.

The show continues next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. eastern time on HGTV.

