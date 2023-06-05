Annual ‘Farm on the Town Day’ event to be held on Saturday in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The ‘Farm on the Town Day’ event returns to Hancock for another year.

The event has been organized for roughly a decade by Copper Country Farm Bureau Insurance. For the second year in a row, it is being held at the Sunflower Books and Coffee parking lot on Quincy Street.

“Previously, it had been held at the Bookworm parking lot in Houghton,” said Sunflower Books and Coffee Owner Susan Mattila, a former employee of Bookworm. “There were a couple of years that were taken off due to COVID and some reorganization of where to have it, and then last year we held it here for the first time.”

There will be baby farm animals to visit with, flower planting, vegetable picking, and lessons about maple syrup and honey. These activities aim to teach others about farm-related tasks and what farmers in the area do.

“This is one way we can introduce the town to the farm by bringing the animals and different farmers to the parking lot, and whoever can stop by and learn more,” continued Mattila.

There is also a new activity this year, egg decorating. Participants can decorate their eggs with all kinds of accessories.

“If they decorate it and bring it to the Farm Bureau Insurance office’ they will get a little prize for doing that as well,” added Mattila. “If they like, they can pick the egg up after it’s been displayed for a week or two.”

The event is free to participate in and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more about the event, check out its page on Facebook.

