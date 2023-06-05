American Red Cross shares tips to stay safe during emergencies

American Red Cross.
American Red Cross.(MGN)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - June is National Safety Month.

The Northern Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross has three tips to stay safe during emergencies.

Its first tip is to have an emergency kit. Folks should have enough food, water, and basic supplies to last three days. The second tip is to make a plan. Everybody in the household should know what to do if there’s an emergency and where to meet. The last tip is to stay informed.

“Know what’s happening in the weather,” said Michelle Gallagher, Northern Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross executive director. “Keep an eye on things, listen to the radio, watch the news, and just be informed of what’s happening and what could possibly be coming your way, so you have the best tools that you need for your kit and for your plan.”

Gallagher said that in the U.P., most emergencies will be weather-related, such as flooding, tornadoes and wildfires.

