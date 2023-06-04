YouTuber brought people together at Munising camp

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Randi Thornton, creator of the Randi’s Adventures YouTube channel, inspired a group of fans to join her in the wilderness of Munising.

Randi herself is an owner of a Little Guy Max camper, her channel is all about making big memories in small campers. She wanted to gather other Little Guy Max camper owners to share in an experience and see what they had changed on their campers. More than 50 people from all over the United States gathered at Munising’s Tourist Park to participate.

Randi said she decided on Munising because of a YouTube video of the waterfalls in the area.

“I was just blown away. It’s so beautiful up here, this is such beautiful country. We have seen maybe 20 or 30 waterfalls, and I know there is a lot more to explore,” said Thornton. “When I’m up here I just feel like I’m in a magical place. It’s so unique to the area, and I just feel like nature is calling. It’s where I need to be when I go camping. It’s really a special place.”

The adventure will continue on Sunday with Camper Tours.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.