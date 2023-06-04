UP Health Systems annual fair gets people to focus on their health

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the U.P. Health System Portage (UPHS) hosted its 15th annual Health and Safety Fair at its Hancock location.

Event organizer Angela Luskin said this health and wellness-focused event had multiple activities for all ages.

“Opportunity to get screenings, different health screenings like blood pressure, cholesterol, blood screening,” said Luskin. “Also, there are tons of activities for kids, and behind me we have kid obstacle courses and Doctor Goodwin with our Oncology department is being gracious enough to be in the dunk tank.”

Luskin said this event shows young people the importance of taking care of themselves and their fitness routine.

“The obstacle courses are really centered around physical activity. The other cool things we have for youth are the teddy bear boo boo clinic and the boo boo clinic,” said Luskin. “This is basically just to show kids that that maybe someday if you do need a cast it doesn’t have to be really scary.”

Luskin said the hospital gave tours of the operating room and UPHS Oncology Navigator Amie James said the dunk tank is part of a fundraiser.

“Our Oncology team is raising awareness for cancer screenings and preventive measures, and we are also raising money for the Humane Society and like to raise money for a local charity,” said James.

Hancock Chief Firefighter Bill Lepisto said events like these are an opportunity to attract young future firefighters.

“It’s really hard to get volunteer firefighters with the amount of training that the state requires so I mean any time we can get out and pique interest or two it’s worth it.” Lepisto.

Organizers concluded by saying that they just want to thank the community for 15 years of support.

