Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County

In honor of Pride month, an organization celebrated the LGBT+ community.
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The young organization known as the Keweenaw Queers held its first-ever pride fest Saturday at the East Houghton Waterfront Park.

The organization said it got approval from the city to host this event. Pride Fest featured a potluck with live music performances and face painting. Organizers said during Pride Fest there were tables with information centered around organizations such as Planned Parenthood and U.P. Kids.

Pride Fest Organizer Katie Atkinson said the turnout was amazing.

“Initially when we planned this we were thinking; we could get all our friends together and have a potluck and then next thing you know we make a Facebook and then it just continues on with people wanting to do community,” said Atkinson. “Then people asking what foods to bring and how the turnout has become really good and was just really excited.”

Attendees also expressed that it’s great to finally have something like this in Houghton County because it shows that things are changing for the better.

For more information about the Keweenaw Queers, click here.

