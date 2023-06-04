Inaugural fishing tournament hosted at Hardwood lake

The Banner of the annual fishing event
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARDWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn and Shad Ackerman hosted a fishing competition in honor of their son Quenten Ackerman.

The Ackerman’s goal is to install a new dock at the Stromberg Park lake to honor Quenten. 86 people competed Saturday with raffles and donations on the line. Lynn said this dock will provide new opportunities for the community to access the lake.

“We have a goal of putting a dock in his memory. You know things that we think he would want or would like,” said Ackerman.

The Ackerman family said they plan to keep this event going for years to come to add more opportunities.

